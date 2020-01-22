New Hope (ASX:NHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.99

Shares of New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.99 ($1.41) and last traded at A$2.03 ($1.44), with a volume of 737775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.01 ($1.43).

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Oil and Gas. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

