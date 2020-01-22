Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Gap Down to $45.91

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.86, but opened at $45.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 14,543,928 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,522,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TELE2 AB/ADR Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.67
TELE2 AB/ADR Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.67
United Co.s Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.85
United Co.s Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.85
Precision BioSciences Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright
Precision BioSciences Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Tractor Supply Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co
Tractor Supply Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co
VF Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares
VF Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report