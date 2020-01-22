Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Gap Down to $45.91

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.86, but opened at $45.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 14,543,928 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
