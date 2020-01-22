Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Gap Down to $45.91

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.86, but opened at $45.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 14,543,928 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,522,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

