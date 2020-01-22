Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.46

Shares of Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.46 ($2.45) and last traded at A$3.45 ($2.45), with a volume of 4980688 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.36 ($2.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Mirvac Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Mirvac Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Mirvac is a leading, diversified Australian property group, with an integrated development and asset management capability. We have 45 years of experience in the property industry and an unmatched reputation for delivering superior products and services across our businesses. Principally located in Australia's four key cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Mirvac owns and manages assets across the office, retail and industrial sectors, with over $17 billion of assets currently under management.

