Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

NVAX opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

