OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.76, approximately 542,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 568,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,391,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $3,005,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 77,522.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 37,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 48.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 82.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 337.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

