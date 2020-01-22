RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Receives Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of RMED opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.69. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $54,395 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

