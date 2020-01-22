Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.89

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$40.89 ($29.00) and last traded at A$40.83 ($28.96), with a volume of 1649302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$40.01 ($28.38).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$36.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

About Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

