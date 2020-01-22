Polynovo (ASX:PNV) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.74

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.74 ($1.94) and last traded at A$2.73 ($1.94), with a volume of 3312014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.55 ($1.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -566.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.98 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.96.

Polynovo Company Profile (ASX:PNV)

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Polynovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polynovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TELE2 AB/ADR Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.67
TELE2 AB/ADR Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.67
United Co.s Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.85
United Co.s Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.85
Precision BioSciences Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright
Precision BioSciences Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Tractor Supply Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co
Tractor Supply Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co
VF Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares
VF Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report