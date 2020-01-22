Polynovo (ASX:PNV) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.74

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.74 ($1.94) and last traded at A$2.73 ($1.94), with a volume of 3312014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.55 ($1.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -566.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.98 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.96.

Polynovo Company Profile (ASX:PNV)

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Polynovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polynovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.