Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, approximately 221,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 128,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Emx Royalty Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

