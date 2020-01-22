Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for QAD (QADA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) in the last few weeks:

1/16/2020 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – QAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/10/2020 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – QAD was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – QAD had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – QAD had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – QAD had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -88.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.86%.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,338,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,214,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $90,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,336,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,601,245.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,509 over the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QAD by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in QAD in the third quarter worth $2,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD in the second quarter worth $2,072,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QAD by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in QAD by 150.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

