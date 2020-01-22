FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Increased by Analyst

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

GAP stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of GAP by 2,644.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

