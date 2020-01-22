Piper Sandler Weighs in on Home Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Home Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOMB. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

HOMB stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $257,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,813,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $516,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,020.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 109,636 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,113,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $8,668,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.