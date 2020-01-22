FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc Lifted by Cormark (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$351.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.29.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$8.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$8.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.85.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,157.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 75.35%.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.