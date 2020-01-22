Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.13.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$45.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $844.99 million and a P/E ratio of 151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$37.84 and a one year high of C$63.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.58.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$255.73 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 802.68%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

