Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,435,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 384,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 218,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 71,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

