Cormark Comments on Sylogist Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sylogist in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$8.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 million and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.53. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$8.63 and a 12-month high of C$14.15.

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

