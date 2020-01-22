FY2020 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $44.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.16%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

