FY2020 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OHI)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $44.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.16%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc Lifted by Cormark
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc Lifted by Cormark
Ag Growth International Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts
Ag Growth International Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts
Charles Schwab Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Charles Schwab Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Cormark Comments on Sylogist Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings
Cormark Comments on Sylogist Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Decreased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Decreased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Lowered by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Lowered by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report