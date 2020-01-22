FY2020 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Lowered by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$472.38 million during the quarter.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

YRI opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.50. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

