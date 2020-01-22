Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Korn Ferry in a research note issued on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.32.

KFY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

KFY opened at $43.09 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1,410.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,205,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 316.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 647.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 368,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 48.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,926 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $12,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

