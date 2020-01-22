Analysts Set Expectations for Westamerica Bancorporation’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $66.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,597,000 after acquiring an additional 114,439 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

