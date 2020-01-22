Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verint Systems Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Verint Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

