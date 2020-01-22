Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumentum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of LITE opened at $78.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,285,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 59.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $900,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.