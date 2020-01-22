Analysts Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

HALO opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.61 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.