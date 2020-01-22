FY2020 Earnings Estimate for HDFC Bank Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HDFC Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Karfa now expects that the bank will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HDB. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,897,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,887,000 after buying an additional 98,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after buying an additional 94,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

