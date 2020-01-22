TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMTD. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Gabelli lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 893,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,668,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Earnings History and Estimates for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Expectations for Westamerica Bancorporation’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Westamerica Bancorporation’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verint Systems Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verint Systems Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Lumentum Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
Lumentum Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share
Analysts Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for HDFC Bank Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for HDFC Bank Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report