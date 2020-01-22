TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMTD. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Gabelli lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 893,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,668,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

