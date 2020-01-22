Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sunoco in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SUN. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $32.35 on Monday. Sunoco has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Machell Simon purchased 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

