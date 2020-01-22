OrganiGram Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price target on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. AltaCorp Capital lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $509.14 million and a P/E ratio of -15.05. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

