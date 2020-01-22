Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) to “Conviction-Buy”

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at $0.55 on Monday.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment and Port Machinery.

