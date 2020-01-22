Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Kasikornbank Public stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

About Kasikornbank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

