Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC set a $9.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $6.12 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.