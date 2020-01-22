Evolution Mining’s (RMGGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS RMGGF opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.43.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

