Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $2.03 on Monday. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

