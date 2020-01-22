Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $2.03 on Monday. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.
About Nuvista Energy
