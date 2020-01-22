Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup cut Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on Yeti and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yeti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.

NYSE YETI opened at $35.70 on Friday. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yeti will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $547,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $42,419,779.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,435,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,736,627 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 107.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 83.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,597,000 after purchasing an additional 902,859 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 16.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,873 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,043,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 63,497 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yeti by 70.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

