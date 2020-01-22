IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IGIFF. CIBC set a $43.50 target price on shares of IGM Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.