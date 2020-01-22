Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGB. Scotiabank lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Taseko Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.90.

TGB opened at $0.56 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 751,444 shares during the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

