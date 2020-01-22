Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Outcrop Gold (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Outcrop Gold (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Outcrop Gold has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
Outcrop Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Outcrop Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outcrop Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.