Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Outcrop Gold (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Outcrop Gold (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Outcrop Gold has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Outcrop Gold Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company holds interests in the Makwa property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; Mayville property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; and Mayville lithium property, a lithium and rare metals exploration project located near Lac du Bonnet in south east Manitoba.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Outcrop Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outcrop Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology to “Conviction-Buy”
Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology to “Conviction-Buy”
Kasikornbank Public Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie
Kasikornbank Public Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie
Freehold Royalties Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Freehold Royalties Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Evolution Mining’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Evolution Mining’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nuvista Energy
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nuvista Energy
Yeti Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research
Yeti Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report