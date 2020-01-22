Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of cancer drugs. The company’s principal product candidates under different developmental stages include Actimab-A for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients and Iomab-B used to condition the bone marrow of patients. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 453,793 shares during the quarter. Actinium Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 5.34% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

