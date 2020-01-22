Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “
BIOVF stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.