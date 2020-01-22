Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

BIOVF stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $305.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

