The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

The Western Union (NYSE:WU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

WU has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of WU opened at $27.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 81,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

