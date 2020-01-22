Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to announce sales of $237.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.89 million. Knowles reported sales of $223.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $858.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $858.40 million to $858.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $900.49 million, with estimates ranging from $872.10 million to $911.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.92 million. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Knowles news, insider Christian Scherp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,210 shares in the company, valued at $799,735.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 22,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $471,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,768 shares in the company, valued at $870,862.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $1,636,121. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 52.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 100.0% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 38.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $13,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

