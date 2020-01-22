Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) to post $24.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.40 million and the lowest is $24.30 million. Quest Resource reported sales of $25.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full-year sales of $100.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $100.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $106.36 million, with estimates ranging from $104.51 million to $108.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Resource.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

QRHC stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,615,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 452,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.