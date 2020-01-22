Critical Survey: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and East West Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $574.98 million 3.09 $117.00 million $3.52 13.75 East West Bancorp $1.86 billion 3.69 $703.70 million $4.66 10.14

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 23.03% 9.92% 1.21% East West Bancorp 31.98% 14.90% 1.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and East West Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 0 1 0 3.00 East West Bancorp 1 2 4 0 2.43

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.50%. East West Bancorp has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.4% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Heartland Financial USA on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, brokerage services, employer sponsored plans, and insurance products, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through a network of 119 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and Internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 24, 2019, it operated approximately 130 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

