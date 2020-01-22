Head-To-Head Analysis: Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 15.99% 20.31% 7.75% DouYu International N/A N/A N/A

65.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trade Desk and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 8 9 0 2.53 DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Trade Desk currently has a consensus target price of $241.31, indicating a potential downside of 13.82%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $477.29 million 26.48 $88.14 million $1.92 145.84 DouYu International $544.52 million 5.12 -$130.57 million N/A N/A

Trade Desk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International.

Summary

Trade Desk beats DouYu International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

