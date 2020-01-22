Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) & PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Head to Head Analysis

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 23.19% 5.41% 0.79% PDL Community Bancorp 5.60% 1.78% 0.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $155.42 million 5.24 $40.08 million $0.76 21.79 PDL Community Bancorp $49.09 million 5.23 $2.68 million N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northfield Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

