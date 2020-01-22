Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) vs. Leafbuyer Technologies (NASDAQ:LBUY) Critical Survey

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Booking alerts:

92.2% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Booking and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 15 11 1 2.48 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booking currently has a consensus price target of $2,126.52, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given Booking’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Booking has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 4.67, meaning that its stock price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Booking and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $14.53 billion 5.74 $4.00 billion $92.59 21.50 Leafbuyer Technologies $1.79 million 6.10 -$6.55 million N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 29.05% 67.17% 20.58% Leafbuyer Technologies -380.44% -425.20% -157.37%

Summary

Booking beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.