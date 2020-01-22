STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.