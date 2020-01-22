East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

