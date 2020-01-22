Byline Bancorp (BY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

