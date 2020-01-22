Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will post $234.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the lowest is $234.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $377.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $937.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $938.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $960.10 million, with estimates ranging from $953.00 million to $967.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on SP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $234,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $765,415 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,491 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $943.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

