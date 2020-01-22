Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRUS opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $543,317.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Earnings History for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

STMicroelectronics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
STMicroelectronics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Brookline Bancorp to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Brookline Bancorp to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
East West Bancorp to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
East West Bancorp to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Byline Bancorp to Release Earnings on Thursday
Byline Bancorp to Release Earnings on Thursday
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.50 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.50 Million
Cirrus Logic to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Cirrus Logic to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report